A copy of the Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report that was provided to reporters is seen in Washington, D.C., U.S. April 18, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Sullivan

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House counsel Don McGahn refused to carry out President Donald Trump’s order to fire Special Counsel Robert Mueller “for fear of being seen as triggering another ‘Saturday night massacre,’” according to Mueller’s report.

Trump had wanted Mueller removed in June 2017 on the grounds of conflict of interest, the report said.