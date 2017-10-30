FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House - no sign of collusion in campaign aides' indictments
October 30, 2017 / 6:05 PM / in 2 hours

White House - no sign of collusion in campaign aides' indictments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The indictments of two former Trump campaign aides on Monday have nothing to do with President Donald Trump or his campaign and show no evidence of collusion between the campaign and Russia, a White House spokeswoman said.

The White House is seen from the South Lawn in Washington October 17, 2008. REUTERS/Larry Downing

“Today’s announcement has nothing to do with the president, has nothing to do with the president’s campaign or campaign activity,” spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told a news briefing. “We’ve been saying from day one there’s no evidence of Trump-Russia collusion, and nothing in the indictment today changes that at all,” she added.

Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Tim Ahmann

