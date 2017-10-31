Kremlin notes U.S. case against ex-Trump aides does not accuse Russia

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Tuesday it had noted that U.S. charges against President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort and another aide, Rick Gates, did not point the finger at Russia over alleged meddling in U.S. politics.

Federal investigators probing alleged Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election, something Moscow denies, charged Manafort and Gates with money laundering on Monday.