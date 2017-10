WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort and his associate Rick Gates pleaded not guilty on Monday to money laundering and other charges filed in a probe looking into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

Federal agents arrive with former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort (back seat) in custody on charges related to special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, at the federal courthouse in Washington, U.S., October 30, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Manafort and Gates appeared in federal district court in Washington after turning themselves into authorities earlier Monday.