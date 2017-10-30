Former Trump adviser Papadopoulos pleads guilty to lying to FBI

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - An obscure Trump campaign adviser pleaded guilty to lying to FBI agents about contacts with people who claimed to have ties to top Russian officials, in the first criminal charges alleging links between the campaign and Moscow, said court documents released on Monday.

George Papadopoulos, who joined the Trump presidential campaign in March 2016, lied early this year about communicating with those individuals to arrange a meeting between then-Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Special Counsel Robert Mueller said in the documents.

The documents said an unidentified campaign official advised Papadopoulos around May 2016 that Trump himself “is not doing these trips” but that “it should be someone low-level in the campaign so as not to send any signal.”

While not mentioned in the documents, top Trump campaign advisers, including Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr.; his son-in-law, Jared Kushner; and Campaign Manager Paul Manafort met at Trump Tower in New York in June 2016 with Russians who claimed to have derogatory information on Democratic rival Hillary Clinton. It was not known whether that meeting resulted from Papadopoulos’ efforts.

The special counsel said Papadopoulos lied to Federal Bureau of Investigation agents about when he learned from an unnamed foreign professor that Russia claimed to have “dirt” in the form of “thousands of emails” on Clinton.

Prosecutors said Papadopoulos told agents he had been in contact with the professor before joining the Trump campaign. In fact, they said, Papadopoulos met with the professor after the lawyer had joined the campaign.

The documents were released just after indictments against Manafort and business associate Rick Gates charging them with multiple offences. They included money laundering, conspiracy against the United States and failing to register as foreign agents.

None of the charges against Manafort and Gates, however, directly relate to Mueller’s ongoing investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and what U.S. intelligence agencies concluded was a Russian bid to boost Trump’s candidacy.

Papadopoulos, a Chicago-based international energy lawyer, pleaded guilty on Oct. 5 to lying to FBI agents, according to a court statement by Mueller’s office.

As part of a plea deal, Papadopoulos agreed to plead guilty to making a “materially false, fictitious and fraudulent statement” to FBI agents.

“Through his false statements and omissions, defendant Papadopoulos impeded the FBI’s ongoing investigation into the existence of any links or coordination between individuals associated with the Campaign and the Russian government’s efforts to interfere with the 2016 presidential election,” a court document said.

The FBI arrested Papadopoulos on July 27 after he arrived at Dulles International Airport near Washington.

In an Oct. 5 letter to the Chicago man’s lawyer, Mueller and his team noted that Papadopoulos faced up to six months in jail and a fine of up to $9,500, but that they agreed “to bring to the court’s attention at sentencing the defendant’s efforts to cooperate with the government” on the condition that he continues providing information on “any and all matters” the prosecutors deemed relevant.

Court documents said Papadopoulos made false statements to the FBI shortly after Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20, when the law enforcement agency had an open investigation into alleged Russian government efforts to interfere in the 2016 campaign.

In addition to lying about the timing of his contacting the professor, prosecutors also said Papadopoulos mischaracterised his contacts with that individual as “inconsequential.”

“In truth and in fact, however, defendant Papadopoulos understood the professor to have substantial connections to high-level Russian government officials and that the professor spoke with some of those officials in Moscow” before telling Papadopoulos about the “dirt” on Clinton, said the prosecutors.

The prosecutors said Papadopoulos also lied to the FBI in saying that a meeting the professor arranged for him in London with an unidentified Russian woman with ties to senior Russian officials occurred before the Chicago lawyer joined Trump’s campaign.