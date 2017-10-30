FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump says Manafort charges 'years ago'; indictment includes 2017
October 30, 2017 / 4:30 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Trump says Manafort charges 'years ago'; indictment includes 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Monday responded to charges against former campaign manager Paul Manafort by saying the allegations predated his tenure on Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, but the indictment states the activities continued into 2017.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump listens during a briefing on hurricane Harvey recovery efforts in Dallas, Texas, U.S, October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

“Sorry, but this is years ago, before Paul Manafort was part of the Trump campaign. But why aren’t Crooked Hillary & the Dems the focus?????” Trump wrote, referring to his former Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton.

The indictment says Manafort and associate Rick Gates conspired to defraud the United States “from in or about and between 2006 and 2017.”

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

