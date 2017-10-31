Russia, commenting on Manafort charges, says U.S. should further investigate Ukrainian links - RIA

MOSCOW (Reuters) - After U.S. charges against President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort, Washington should investigate “the Ukrainian trace”, the RIA news agency cited Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as saying on Tuesday.

Kiev “has information” about the 2016 U.S. presidential election, Lavrov told a news briefing, RIA reported.

Federal investigators probing alleged Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election, something Moscow denies, charged Manafort with money laundering on Monday.

Neither Trump nor his campaign was mentioned in the indictment against Manafort. The charges, some going back more than a decade, centre on Manafort’s work for Ukraine.