Vedanta reopens Gamsberg zinc mine in South Africa

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Vedanta Zinc International said on Saturday that mining has started again at its Gamsberg mine in South Africa following a closure in November when the pit wall collapsed, trapping miners underground.

The company did not specify what capacity it is operating at.

“The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy granted permission to commence stockpile feed and mining at the East pit in the last portion of December, followed by permission to commence mining at the West Pit in the first week of January,” Vedanta Zinc International management said in an emailed response.

“No ore mining production occurred in December, with a gradual ramp-up expected in January.”

The closure of the mine spurred supply concerns, pushing zinc prices higher.

The search continues for one employee after eight workers were rescued and one died in the collapse.

At full production capacity in phase 1, Gamsberg will produce 250,000 tonnes a year of zinc in concentrate, according to Vedanta’s website.