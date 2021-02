FILE PHOTO: Workers use tools to smooth out a blade for a wind-turbine at the Vestas Wind Technology company's factory, located in the northern Chinese city of Tianjin September 14, 2010. REUTERS/David Gray/File Photo

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Danish wind turbine maker Vestas said on Wednesday it would lay off 450 positions in three factories across Colorado in the United States, as a result of lower demand.

Vestas said it expected to offer new roles elsewhere in the business to 150 of the affected employees.