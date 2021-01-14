Wind turbine maker Vestas to cut 220 jobs in Denmark and UK

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Wind turbine maker Vestas will lay off 220 employees, primarily in Denmark and the UK, as part of the integration of onshore and offshore operations, the company said on Thursday.
The integration follows the Danish company’s October announcement that it would take full ownership of its joint venture with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries in an $838 million deal to accelerate growth in offshore wind.
