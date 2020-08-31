PetroVietnam to buy gas from Su Tu Trang field offshore block 15-1

HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam’s state oil firm PetroVietnam on Monday signed a contract with Cuu Long JOC to purchase gas and condensate from its Su Tu Trang field at Block 15-1 offshore the Southeast Asian country.

The deal is for the purchase of 600 million cubic metres of gas and nearly one million barrels of condensate from the field from late this year, or early next, PetroVietnam said in a statement on its website.

Cuu Long JOC is a joint venture between PetroVietnam’s exploration and production arm PVEP, Perenco, Korea National Oil Corp [KOILC.UL] ., SK Innovation and Geopetrol, according to PetroVietnam.