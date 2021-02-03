Vodafone CEO declines to comment on Spain deal speculation

FILE PHOTO: Nick Read, Chief Executive Officer of Vodafone, gestures as he speaks during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain February 25, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

LONDON (Reuters) - Vodafone chief executive Nick Read declined to comment on recent media reports that have reignited speculation that the company is in talks about a combination with Spanish rival MasMovil.

“I’m not going to comment on long-running speculation,” Read said on Wednesday after the company’s third-quarter trading update. “What I would say is I am very pleased with our performance in Spain.”

“I think what you could say is consolidation is probably needed in Spain,” he added.