Vodafone CEO declines to comment on Spain deal speculation

LONDON (Reuters) - Vodafone chief executive Nick Read declined to comment on recent media reports that have reignited speculation that the company is in talks about a combination with Spanish rival MasMovil.
“I’m not going to comment on long-running speculation,” Read said on Wednesday after the company’s third-quarter trading update. “What I would say is I am very pleased with our performance in Spain.”
“I think what you could say is consolidation is probably needed in Spain,” he added.
Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Sarah Young
