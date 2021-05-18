Vodafone ramps up investment to capture growth opportunity

LONDON (Reuters) -Mobile and broadband operator Vodafone said it would accelerate investment in its network again this year after spending more to meet the demands of COVID-19, resulting in free cash flow growth falling short of market expectations.

FILE PHOTO: A branded sign is displayed on a Vodafone store in London, Britain May 16, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall

The British company said free cash flow would increase to at least 5.2 billion euros this year, after it just met its target of “at least” 5 billion euros in the year to end-March. Analysts had expected on average an increase to 5.4 billion euros.

“The world has changed because of the pandemic,” Chief Executive Nick Read told reporters on Tuesday.

“We see a compelling opportunity for high growth given the step change we’ve seen towards a digital society over the past year. Importantly, this growth opportunity exists in both Europe and Africa.”

He said COVID-19 had advanced digitalisation by about five years, and higher network usage would be permanent.

Shares in Vodafone, which have risen by 13% in the last 12 months underpinned by a dividend yield of around 6%, fell 7% as investors fretted over the investment.

Analysts at Citi, who rate Vodafone a “buy”, said capex levels and other outflows were hindering growth in free cash flow.

Vodafone reported a 1.2% drop in adjusted earnings to 14.4 billion euros for the year to end-March, short of market expectations, on 2.6% lower revenue of 43.8 billion euros after COVID-19 hit roaming and handset sales.

Read, however, said Vodafone exited the year with accelerating service revenue growth across its business, with a particularly good performance in its largest market, Germany.

“The increased demand for our services supports our ambition to grow revenues and cash flow over the medium-term,” he said.

He has focused Vodafone on Europe and Africa and spun off its mobile towers infrastructure into a separate business that it listed in Frankfurt in March.

Vodafone said it expected EBITDA for the current year to rise to 15.0 - 15.4 billion euros.