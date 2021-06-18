UPDATE 1-UK's Ofwat asks water companies to use storm overflows more carefully

(Adds details, background)

June 18 (Reuters) - Britain’s water regulator on Friday asked water companies to establish and maintain measures for careful use of storm overflows, so wastewater is not released into rivers during periods of heavy rainfall.

The intervention is the regulator’s latest in a string of measures targeting British water companies that have faced fines in recent years for polluting water bodies and not preventing water wastage and been ordered to lower shareholder payout.

The move follows concerns around the increased use of storm overflows and its possible impact on waterways and local communities, the Water Services Regulation Authority (Ofwat) said in a statement.

Storm overflows act as pressure-relief valves inside sewers during wet weather, allowing excess stormwater to be released into rivers or the sea. They can sometimes cause wastewater to be released into rivers.

“Ofwat is seeking specific assurance that water company Boards are closely monitoring performance, using the right data, and providing the appropriate check and challenge on the use of storm overflows,” the regulator said.

Ofwat, which oversees the water and sewerage industry in England and Wales, said it could take action against companies that do not have the right measures in place.

Thames Water, Pennon, United Utilities and Severn Trent, among the UK's largest water companies, did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.