Nigerian programmes start to emerge

LONDON (Reuters) - Some crude was cleared in an Indian tender on Friday, while several key Nigerian May loading programmes emerged.

* Nigeria’s Qua Iboe crude oil loadings will edge lower in May to 184,000 barrels per day (bpd), while Bonga exports will rise to 123,000 bpd versus April, loading programmes show.

* Other programmes also emerged from Exxon Mobil and Chevron’s production. Both Escravos and Agbami will have five cargoes in May, there will be two Erha, two Usan and one Pennington. There will also be one cargo of Zafiro from Equatorial Guinea.

* India’s MRPL issued a buy tender, which closed on Thursday for May loading, although results did not immediately emerge.

* India’s IOC awarded its latest tender for May loading crude to Vitol, traders said. Vitol was said to be providing Nigeria Akpo, Brass River and Forcados as well as a cargo of Angolan Kissanje.