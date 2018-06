(Reuters) - Fujifilm Holdings Corp (4901.T) sued Xerox Corp (XRX.N) on Monday for well over $1 billion (754.4 million pounds) plus punitive damages, accusing it of succumbing to pressure to activist investors Carl Icahn and Darwin Deason in abandoning a proposed $6.1 billion (4.6 billion pounds) merger.

FILE PHOTO: The Fuji Xerox logo is seen on a photocopier in this illustration photo January 19, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration

The lawsuit was filed with the U.S. District Court in Manhattan.