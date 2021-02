NEW YORK (Reuters) - The United Nations on Friday welcomed Washington’s plan to revoke a U.S. terrorist designation for Yemen’s Houthi group “as it will provide profound relief to millions of Yemenis who rely on humanitarian assistance and commercial imports to meet their basic survival needs,” U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Kim Coghill Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.