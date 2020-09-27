Yemen warring parties agree to exchange 1,081 prisoners - U.N. envoy

Martin Griffiths, United Nations Special Envoy for Yemen speaks as he attends the closing plenary of the fourth meeting of the Supervisory Committee on the Implementation of the Prisoners' Exchange Agreement in Yemen, in Glion, Switzerland, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

GLION, Switzerland (Reuters) - Yemen’s warring parties have agreed to exchange 1,081 detainees and prisoners in talks in Switzerland, United Nations Special Envoy Martin Griffiths said on Sunday.

The Iran-aligned Houthi group will release 400 government prisoners, including 15 Saudis and four Sudanese, while the Saudi-backed government will free 681 Houthi fighters, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

“I urge the parties to move forward immediately with the release and to spare no effort in building upon this momentum to swiftly agree to releasing more detainees,” Griffiths told reporters.