Saudi-led forces thwart attack by Yemen's Houthis: Al-Hadath TV

DUBAI (Reuters) - The Saudi-led coalition fighting against Yemen’s Houthi movement said it had thwarted an attack by the Houthis on Saturday towards the Saudi capital Riyadh, the kingdom’s state-owned broadcaster Al-Hadath TV reported on its Twitter page.

Since 2015 the Saudi-led coalition has been fighting the Iran-aligned Houthi movement, which has launched cross-border missile and drone attacks on Saudi cities.