Zambia, IMF to hold talks on credit facility from next month

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Zambia will hold discussions with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) from February 11 to March 3 to negotiate an extended credit facility, the Finance Ministry said on Friday.
“The programme discussions will centre of the government’s objectives to attain fiscal and debt sustainability,” the ministry said in a statement signed by Secretary to the Treasury Fredson Yamba.
Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Tim Cocks
