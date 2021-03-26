Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Zambia to resume talks with IMF next week - finance ministry

By Reuters Staff

International Monetary Fund logo is seen inside the headquarters at the end of the IMF/World Bank annual meetings in Washington, U.S., October 9, 2016. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo

LUSAKA (Reuters) - Zambia, Africa’s first pandemic-era sovereign default, will resume virtual talks with the International Monetary Fund next week as it seeks to stabilise its debt-burdened economy, its finance ministry said in a statement on Friday.

“The aim is to agree on an appropriate policy reform agenda to address the economic challenges that Zambia is encountering and support the country’s return to a sustainable macro-fiscal situation over the medium-term,” the statement said.

Reporting by Chris Mfula; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Marc Jones

