Zambia to resume talks with IMF next week - finance ministry

LUSAKA (Reuters) - Zambia, Africa’s first pandemic-era sovereign default, will resume virtual talks with the International Monetary Fund next week as it seeks to stabilise its debt-burdened economy, its finance ministry said in a statement on Friday.
“The aim is to agree on an appropriate policy reform agenda to address the economic challenges that Zambia is encountering and support the country’s return to a sustainable macro-fiscal situation over the medium-term,” the statement said.
