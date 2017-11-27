Ukraine agrigroup Kernel appoints new export director

KIEV, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Oleksander Golovin has replaced Kostiantyn Lytvynskyi as the director of Kernel-Trade, the export branch of Kernel, Ukraine’s largest grains and oilseed producer, the company said on Monday.

Before the appointment, Golovin was Kernel-Trade’s deputy director.

Earlier this month, two sources close to the matter said that Lytvynskyi, who was also chief operating officer and head of trading, had left the company.

“The general director of Kernel-Trade, which is part of the Kernel structure, is Oleksander Golovin, appointed on November 21, 2017,” Kernel said, adding that this “formal move” did not entail any functional changes.

The Warsaw-listed company appointed Yevgen Osypov as chief executive officer last month to run day-to-day operations.

Andriy Verevskyy remains chairman of the board steering the policy and strategy.

Kernel says it accounted for around 9 percent of total grain exports from Ukraine and 3 percent of Russia’s in 2016/2017, making it the leading grain exporter from the Black Sea region. The company says it is also the world’s top sunflower oil exporter. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Andrew Heavens)