KIEV, March 29 (Reuters) -

* Ukraine agriculture company Ukrlandfarming plans to enter markets of Singapore and Indonesia.

* Ukrlandfarming quoted its head, Oleg Bakhmatyuk, as saying that the European Union would be open to the company, a leading Ukrainian producer of eggs and egg products, in five to seven years.

* Ukrlandfarming exports its products to around 40 countries. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, editing by Louise Heavens)