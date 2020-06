KYIV, June 17 (Reuters) - At least one person was killed on Wednesday after a light aircraft crashed into a hypermarket in the southern Ukrainian port of Odessa, local police said.

“The plane crashed immediately after taking off,” a senior police official, Ruslan Forostyak, said on Facebook. He said there were two people on board.

Local police said the second person was injured. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Alex Richardson)