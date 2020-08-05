Ukraine air traffic falls 68.3% y/y in July - state agency

KYIV, Aug 5 (Reuters) - The number of flights in Ukrainian airspace fell 68.3% in July year on year to 12,195 due to the coronavirus crisis, Ukraine’s state air traffic agency said on Wednesday, but this was up sharply from June after traffic resumed on some routes.

Ukraine stopped all regular flights in March to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic but allowed domestic air traffic to resume from June 5 and flights to foreign destinations from June 15.

Ukraine reported 2,372 flights in April, 3,237 in May and 4,584 in June. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk. Editing by Jane Merriman)