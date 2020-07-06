Ukraine air traffic falls in June y/y despite lifting of restrictions

KYIV, July 6 (Reuters) - Traffic in Ukrainian airspace fell 87% in June year-on-year despite an increase in the number of flights to 4,584 from 3,237 in May spurred by a lifting of anti-coronavirus restrictions, Ukraine’s state air traffic agency said on Monday.

Ukraine stopped all regular flights in March to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic but allowed domestic air traffic to resume from June 5 and flights to foreign destinations from June 15.

The agency said the number of transit flights, which provide a core part of its income, declined by 90.8% in June year-on-year, and international flights by 89.5%. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets, Editing by Gareth Jones and Ed Osmond)