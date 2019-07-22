Ukraine's security service says not putting pressure on ArcelorMittal

KIEV, July 22 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s security service’s acting chief Ivan Bakanov said on Monday that a search at ArcelorMittal’s mill in Kryvyi Rih was not an attempt to put pressure on the company.

“It was not pressure for sure,” Bakanov told reporters, adding that work at the plant was not halted.

The Ukrainian arm of the world’s biggest steelmaker said on Saturday that the state security service had searched its plant, a week after new Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy criticized the management.

The security service said last week it was investigating the company for activities which caused damage to the environment. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, writing by Maria Tsvetkova, editing by Deepa Babington)