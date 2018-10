LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s eurobonds rose across the curve on Friday after the country’s prime minister said domestic gas prices would be hiked 23.5 percent from next month, meeting a key demand for a new tranche of International Monetary Fund aid.

Prime Minister Volodmyr Groysman made the comments during a televised cabinet meeting, sending Ukraine’s 2032 bond up as much as 0.5 cents and shorter-term 2020 bond up 0.2 cents. (Reporting by Marc Jones; editing by Helen Reid)