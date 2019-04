LONDON, April 18 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s dollar-denominated bonds fell on Thursday after tycoon Ihor Kolomoisky won a victory in his battle with the government over the 2016 nationalisation of PrivatBank as a court ruled the change of ownership was illegal. The 2032 issue dropped 1 cent in the dollar, according to Refinitiv data. (Reporting By Tom Arnold; Editing by Ritvik Carvalho)