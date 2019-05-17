Ukraine dollar bonds fall after coalition breaks up, raising prospect of snap elections

LONDON, May 17 (Reuters) - Ukraine dollar-denominated sovereign bonds fell across the curve on Friday after the country’s ruling coalition broke up, potentially paving the way for incoming President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to call a snap election.

The 2026 bond slipped 0.7 cents to trade at 93.297 cents in the dollar, according to Tradeweb data.

Parliament now has one month to form a new coalition or else the president can dissolve parliament and call snap parliamentary elections.