Bonds News
May 17, 2019 / 11:08 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Ukraine dollar bonds fall after coalition breaks up, raising prospect of snap elections

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 17 (Reuters) - Ukraine dollar-denominated sovereign bonds fell across the curve on Friday after the country’s ruling coalition broke up, potentially paving the way for incoming President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to call a snap election.

The 2026 bond slipped 0.7 cents to trade at 93.297 cents in the dollar, according to Tradeweb data.

Parliament now has one month to form a new coalition or else the president can dissolve parliament and call snap parliamentary elections.

Reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Tom Arnold

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below