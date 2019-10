LONDON, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s bonds hit a five-week low on Wednesday having seen questions emerge about some of the country’s key reform efforts, its biggest bank and the influence of one of its most powerful oligarchs.

The selloff, which comes after a strong rally in Ukrainian debt this year, saw a 2032-maturing dollar-denominated bond drop 1.4 cents and 2020-2028 bonds drop between 0.5% to 0.8%. (Reporting by Marc Jones; editing by Tom Arnold)