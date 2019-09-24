Ukraine's dollar bonds fall as political, market pressures rise

LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s dollar bonds fell as much as 1.5 cents in the dollar on Tuesday as a combination of political and market pressure mounted on the country.

A trip to the United States that began as a golden opportunity for Ukraine to burnish relations with its most powerful international backer has turned into a diplomatic tightrope walk for President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Ahead of his first meeting with President Donald Trump this week, Zelenskiy was thrust into a political storm in Washington over accusations that Trump pressured him to launch a probe into the son of his main Democratic rival Joe Biden.

Worries are rising too that some of the country’s previous reforms could be unpicked. Tuesday’s fall in bond prices took both short-term and longer-dated bonds to their lowest level since early September or late August. (Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Tom Arnold)