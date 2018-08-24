FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 24, 2018 / 2:05 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Ukraine places $725 mln through private placement of short term notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Ukraine has placed $725 million through a private placement of short term notes maturing in 2019, the Ukrainian Finance Ministry said on Friday.

“This issuance is subscribed by worldwide leading investors who have reaffirmed their financial support to Ukraine, while volatile conditions continue to prevail in emerging credit markets,” it said in a statement.

The ministry noted that Ukrainian authorities were looking forward to the upcoming visit of the International Monetary Fund mission in Kiev in Sept. 6-19 to discuss recent economic developments and policies. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk Editing by Alison Williams)

