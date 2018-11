KIEV, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s parliament passed the 2019 budget on Friday morning, a crucial step Ukraine needs to take in order to qualify for more loans from the International Monetary Fund.

Finance Minister Oksana Markarova gave a short speech before the vote asking for lawmakers’ support. “This will enable us to confidently enter the year 2019,” she said. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets and Matthias Williams; editing by Darren Schuettler)