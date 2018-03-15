FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
March 15, 2018 / 8:45 AM / Updated 11 hours ago

Ukraine CDS fall 6 bps ahead of possible central bank chief vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 15 (Reuters) - The cost of insuring exposure to Ukraine debt fell on Thursday ahead of a possible vote by parliament to approve the nominee for central bank governor.

Ukraine’s five-year credit default swaps fell 6 basis points from Wednesday’s close to 333 bps, according to IHS Markit data.

In January, President Petro Poroshenko nominated acting central bank chief Yakiv Smoliy to be governor on a permanent basis, ending months of uncertainty over the highly-politicised position, but the choice still has to be approved by parliament. (Reporting by Claire Milhench)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.