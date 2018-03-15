Ukraine CDS fall 6 bps ahead of possible central bank chief vote

LONDON, March 15 (Reuters) - The cost of insuring exposure to Ukraine debt fell on Thursday ahead of a possible vote by parliament to approve the nominee for central bank governor.

Ukraine’s five-year credit default swaps fell 6 basis points from Wednesday’s close to 333 bps, according to IHS Markit data.

In January, President Petro Poroshenko nominated acting central bank chief Yakiv Smoliy to be governor on a permanent basis, ending months of uncertainty over the highly-politicised position, but the choice still has to be approved by parliament. (Reporting by Claire Milhench)