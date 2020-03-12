Ukraine central bank ready to sell up to $200 mln to support hryvnia currency

KIEV, March 12 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s central bank is prepared to sell up to $200 million at an auction on Thursday to support the hryvnia currency, the bank said.

Hryvnia has lost 4.1% against dollar since the beginning of March as foreign markets have been hit by the coronavirus outbreak and the outflow of non-residents’ capitals from domestic bonds. The central bank has sold at least $927 million since the start of the month, including $350 million on Wednesday. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets, writing by Pavel Polityuk Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)