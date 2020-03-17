Ukraine central bank has no plans to impose forex restrictions for now

KIEV, March 17 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s central bank does not plan to impose restrictions on the foreign currency market for now, Deputy Governor Oleh Churiy said on Tuesday, adding the central bank had reserves of $25 billion to continue market interventions.

The hryvnia currency has lost more than 5% against dollar since the beginning of March amid the coronavirus outbreak and an outflow of non-resident capital from domestic bonds. It weakened to 27 to the U.S. dollar on Tuesday for the first time since June 2019. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Matthias Williams; editing by Andrew Heavens)