Ukraine finance minister: Eurobond issue paused after cbank chief's exit

KYIV, July 2 (Reuters) - Ukraine decided to pause a Eurobond sale after learning of the resignation of Central Bank Governor Yakiv Smoliy and consulting investors, Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko said on Thursday.

Ukraine has enough money to meet its debt obligations and Smoliy’s shock resignation should not impact its financial stability, Marchenko told a briefing, adding that the government would work to ensure the central bank’s independence.

“We are ready to pause and then decide what to do next,” Marchenko said. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Matthias Williams; editing by John Stonestreet)