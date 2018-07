KIEV, July 12 (Reuters) - The Ukrainian Central Bank on Thursday said it expected the authorities to raise gas tariffs by 25 percent before the end of 2018, adding an additional 0.9 percentage points to the inflation rate.

“We expect a rise in prices for gas and communal services will be around 25 percent this year,” deputy central bank governor Dmytro Sologub told a briefing. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Jon Boyle)