New Ukraine central bank governor promises to maintain independence and rate cuts

KYIV, July 20 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s new Central Bank Governor Kyrylo Shevchenko on Monday promised to maintain the independence of the central bank, continue interest rate cuts and cooperation with the International Monetary Fund.

He was speaking alongside President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who also stressed the central bank’s independence.

Shevchenko was installed last week after his predecessor Yakiv Smoliy quit, citing political pressure. His exit rattled the market and raised questions about Ukraine’s reform momentum. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets and Pavel Polityuk; Writing Matthias Williams; Editing by Alison Williams)