Ukraine MP: acting governor in running for cbank chief - IFX Ukraine
#Market News
November 17, 2017 / 9:33 AM / Updated an hour ago

Ukraine MP: acting governor in running for cbank chief - IFX Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, Nov 17 (Reuters) - The acting governor of Ukraine’s central bank, Yakiv Smoliy, and the head of Raiffeisen bank’s Ukrainian unit Volodymyr Lavrenchuk are being considered for the role of central bank governor, Interfax Ukraine reported lawmaker Ihor Kononenko as saying on Friday.

The news agency did not immediately give further details.

Kononenko has close ties to President Petro Poroshenko, whose months-long delay in nominating a candidate for approval by parliament has concerned Ukraine’s financial backers including the International Monetary Fund.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; editing by Matthias Williams and Robin Pomeroy

