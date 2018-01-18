FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
CyberRisk
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Iran
Technology
Myanmar
Investigations
Future Of Money
Politics
CES 2018
U.S.
Commentary
#Market News
January 18, 2018 / 4:29 PM / in an hour

Ukraine president nominates acting central bank chief Smoliy to be full-time governor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has nominated acting central bank chief Yakiv Smoliy to be governor on a permanent basis, parliament’s website showed on Thursday, ending months of uncertainty after the resignation of Smoliy’s predecessor.

It is Poroshenko’s duty to nominate the head of the central bank, but his choice of Smoliy must be approved by lawmakers who are meeting on Friday for a final session before a three-week recess.

It is not yet clear if they will vote on the nomination on Friday.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets and Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.