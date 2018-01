KIEV, Jan 31 (Reuters) - The Ukrainian central bank said in a statement it was ready to buy up to $100 million on Wednesday, marking the first such buy auction since August last year.

The hryvnia currency has strengthened in the past few days and crossed below 28 to the dollar on Wednesday, after a period of weakening due to what the central bank attributed to seasonal factors. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)