KIEV, March 7 (Reuters) - The Ukrainian central bank is ready to buy up to $100 million in a currency intervention on Wednesday, it said in a statement.

The hryvnia currency has been strengthening for the last month partly due to interest rate increases that have attracted foreign capital into bonds denominated in the local currency, which closed at 26.35 to the dollar on Tuesday. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets Writing by Alessandra Prentice)