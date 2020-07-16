IMF hopes Ukraine central bank chief will keep the bank's independence

KYIV, July 16 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund welcomed on Thursday the appointment of Kyrylo Shevchenko as the new governor of Ukrainian central bank, and hopes he would preserve the bank’s independence.

“It is essential that the national bank’s independence and high level of professionalism be maintained under the new governor,” the Fund said in a statement.

Ukraine’s parliament on Thursday appointed Shevchenko, head of the state-run Ukrgasbank, putting an end to two weeks of turmoil that had threatened Kyiv’s access to critical funding. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk Editing by Chris Reese)