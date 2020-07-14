Ukraine leader promises IMF to nominate candidate for central bank head this week

KYIV, July 14 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva that he would nominate a candidate for central bank head by end of this week.

“Informed @KGeorgieva that by the end of the week I will have a new candidate for Head of the NBU for Parliament’s approval,” Zelenskiy tweeted.

“S/he will be an independent technocrat and continue the Bank’s independent course. I make all my decisions only in the interests of the Ukrainian people,” he said. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk Editing by Chris Reese)