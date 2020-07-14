Bonds News
July 14, 2020 / 5:16 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Ukraine leader promises IMF to nominate candidate for central bank head this week

1 Min Read

KYIV, July 14 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva that he would nominate a candidate for central bank head by end of this week.

“Informed @KGeorgieva that by the end of the week I will have a new candidate for Head of the NBU for Parliament’s approval,” Zelenskiy tweeted.

“S/he will be an independent technocrat and continue the Bank’s independent course. I make all my decisions only in the interests of the Ukrainian people,” he said. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below