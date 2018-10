KIEV, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Ukraine will accelerate negotiations with the International Monetary Fund for more financial assistance and believes that the talks will end in agreement, Deputy Central Bank Governor Kateryna Rozhkova said on Thursday.

“There is nothing negative, we continue to work, we are set to accelerate from both sides,” Rozhkova told reporters at a briefing. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Matthias Williams; editing by John Stonestreet)