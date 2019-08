KIEV, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s central bank expects annual inflation to slow to 6.3% by the end of the year, Deputy Governor Dmytro Sologub said on Tuesday.

“The disinflation trend is there. We don’t see new inflationary trends,” he told reporters.

Inflation rose to 9.1% in July. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; ; editing by John Stonestreet)