KYIV, July 3 (Reuters) - Maintaining the independence of Ukraine’s central bank remains a red line, Central Bank Deputy Governor Kateryna Rozhkova told reporters on Friday.

Rozhkova has taken temporary charge of the central bank after the shock resignation of Governor Yakiv Smoliy, who complained of sustained political pressure on his decision-making. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Alex Richardson)