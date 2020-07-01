Ukraine president's office says it will work to ensure central bank independence

KYIV, July 1 (Reuters) - The office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday that ensuring the central bank’s independence remained its unconditional priority.

Zelenskiy’s office issued the statement after Central Bank Governor Yakiv Smoliy submitted his resignation, citing political pressure. Zelenskiy’s office also said the central bank and the government should continue to implement prudent monetary and fiscal policies. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets and Matthias Williams Editing by Chris Reese)